WATERLOO — The Waterloo Park Board is planning a groundbreaking ceremony on Aug. 14 at 4 p.m. at the site of the proposed Veterans Park on Center Street, near the intersection of Walnut Street.
The Park Board has hired Holman Excavating from Angola to dig the fishing pond and build a sledding hill. The new park will activate a vacant lot with a stocked fishing pond, sledding hill, walking trail, landscaping, benches and fenced dog play area.
Work is expected to begin in mid-August and should be completed in October. A second phase of park development is planned to begin next year.
“We’re incredibly grateful for everyone’s support,” said Town Manager Tena Woenker. “We can’t wait to start digging the pond and building the sledding hill. Those are the first steps of park construction, and everything else will follow quickly after these key elements are in place.”
More details will be announced prior to the groundbreaking event, Woenker said.
