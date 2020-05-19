AUBURN ‚ In his weekly “COVID-19 Response Update,” Auburn Mayor Ley reports on developments in the city:
I continue to be grateful for the resilient spirit of our community as we strive to reopen and resume some normal activities. I have a lot of hope and excitement for our city’s future. This has been a difficult time for many, but I know that we will get through this and be a stronger community on the other side of the pandemic.
Spring cleanup reminders
One activity I know everyone was glad to see begin again was our annual Spring Cleanup. Republic Services picked up items in the first zone last week. The next pickups are:
• Zone 2 – northwest, June 15;
• Zone 3 – northeast, July 20; and
• Zone 4 – southeast, Aug. 17.
Mark your calendar and, remember, you must have your items out first thing on Monday. Republic Services will pass through your area once during your scheduled Spring Cleanup time. If your items aren’t out early Monday morning when your neighborhood is scheduled for Spring Cleanup, we cannot guarantee that they will be picked up.
Additional resources for financial assistance
Our community organizations continue to come forward and share ways they are striving to help individuals, families and businesses.
• RSVP Food Pantry: The pantry, part of Catholic Charities, is open to residents of DeKalb County. The organization is also offering financial assistance for utilities, rent, mortgage, as well as assistance with clothing, hygiene items, diapers, etc. The pantry is located at 107 W. 5th St. and can be reached at 925-0917.
• The Gathering: This local church is providing funds to those who need assistance — up to $750 per household for rent or lease assistance, and up to $300 per household for utility assistance. Applicants must have a child under age 18 in the home who is currently residing at the address full-time. To apply, complete their online application.
• DeKalb Chamber Partnership: This organization has launched a Small Business Relief Fund, which is part of its #allINDeKalb initiative. There are three ways you can support them: buy a T-shirt, buy a yard sign (Request a $20 yard sign by emailing shannon@dekalbchamberpartnership.com.; make a donation.
Eckhart Skate Park
Construction of the Eckhart Skate Park continues. We anticipate that it will be finished near the end of July or early August. As it gets closer, keep an eye out for details for the park’s opening and a special ribbon-cutting to mark the occasion and those who helped make it a reality. If you’re interested in donating to the construction costs, you can make a donation to the Community Foundation of DeKalb County. (Be sure to designate “Eckhart Skate Park” when making your gift.)
A day to reflect and remember
Finally, city offices will be closed on May 25 in observance of Memorial Day. As we head into this holiday weekend, I encourage you to take a moment and recognize those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Memorial Day — which became a federal holiday in the United States in 1971 — honors those military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. We are forever indebted to them and their families.
