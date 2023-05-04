AUBURN — Auburn Tri Kappa is looking forward to hosting the 9th annual Pink Out in DeKalb County on May 18.
Francine’s Friends Mobile Mammography will be at The James Cultural Plaza from 1-6 p.m., with Hubie Ashcraft rocking the stage from 6-8 p.m. American Legion Riders Post 97 will come to the plaza between 6-7 p.m. It will be Shop PINK all day in downtown Auburn. The day will also kick off the 2023 ACD Festival Cruise-In series around the DeKalb County Courthouse Square.
Auburn Tri Kappa reminds DeKalb County residents to schedule their mammogram for the year and continue breast self-awareness. According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime.
With busy schedules, women often neglect having their yearly breast cancer screening as is recommended by the American Cancer Society. Breast cancer diagnosed in the early stages has a 98% cure rate however, breast cancer remains the second highest cause of cancer death among women.
“Our goal is to educate our community on the importance of early detection. Reminding our loved ones about self awareness and annual screenings is the only way to ensure our numbers decrease,” said Melissa Eshbach, co-chair of Tri Kappa Pink Out.
The mission of Auburn Tri Kappa Pink Out is a call to action and educate our community members about the crucial importance of early detection. In 2016, Auburn Tri Kappa established this financial aid fund available to DeKalb County residents in need of assistance with the cost of screenings, diagnostic testing, or treatment of breast cancer. Applications are available at many health care providers including St. Martin’s Clinic, Francine’s Friends, United Way of DeKalb County, Auburn Massage Centre, DeKalb County Health Department, online at TriKappaAuburn.org, and at the Community Foundation of DeKalb County.
“Creating the Auburn Tri Kappa Pink Out Fund we have been able to grant over a hundred DeKalb County residents with new applications coming in more frequently. We are proud to lead in these efforts and continue assisting in the needs of our community,” said Natalie DeWitt, co-chair of Tri Kappa Pink Out.
To schedule a mammography appointment with Francine’s Friends, call 483-1847. To schedule a mammography with Parkview DeKalb, call 266-7500.
T-shirts are available while supplies last at Taylor Rental in Auburn. These establishments are participating in Dine 2 Donate: May 9 at Mad Anthony’s; drinks May 16 at Healthies in Auburn; May 17 at Italian Grille and May 18 for a dozen Pink Out cookies at Classic City Cookies.
Tri Kappa thanks these event sponsors: Steel Dynamics Butler, American Legion Post 97 Auburn, Scheumann Dental Associates, Metal Technologies, Gibson Heating & Plumbing Inc., American Legion Riders Post 97, DeWald Northeast Dental Group, Auburn Moose Lodge, Vision Source, 9th Street Brew Coffee House, Beacon Credit Union, Nucor Fastener Division, Auburn Dental Associates, Custom Coating Inc., Nucor Building Systems, FCI Construction, Jeff’s Auto Repair & Towing, Carlex, Kelly York, Walmart DC, Stacy Dailey, R.P. Wakefield, Horizon Bank, Community State Bank and Hicksville Bank.
For questions or more information, email AuburnTriKappa@gmail.com. Also visit the Tri-Kappa Auburn Facebook page and website, TriKappaAuburn.org, for updates and sponsorship opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.