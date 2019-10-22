AUBURN — The John Houlton Chapter, NSDAR, met Oct. 11 at the Willennar Genealogy Center. The meeting was conducted by Nancy Brickley, who assumed the role of regent due to the unexpected death of Regent Mary Jane Smith.
Brickley welcomed visiting DAR member Jean Hayes from Middleton, Ohio, and led the opening ritual assisted by Jan Dantzer, chaplain. Brickley then introduced Dennis Covert, who presented a program about the Northeast Indiana Honor Flight project.
Covert has served as president of Northeast Indiana Honor Flight since his retirement from Merrill Lynch. Prior to that time, he was involved as a volunteer. Covert told stories about several men and women who have gone on the flight, many of whom were terminally ill. Although other veterans served in more recent wars, all are the Faces of Freedom.
The Honor Flight Mission was started in Ohio in 2005, by Earl Morse and a number of friends, but Northeast Indiana Honor Flight was stated in 2007 by Laura Carrico. Thanks to her efforts and the many volunteers who since have worked with the project, the Northeast Indiana Honor Flights have taken 2,4438 veterans to Washington, D.C.
Covert said each veteran experiences the flight in a way that becomes a highlight in his or her life. Some relive memories; others connect with comrades, and still others come to grips with experiences that have haunted them for years, the group heard.
A lot of work is involved in transporting the veterans and their guardians.
“It’s a full-time commitment and a full-time job, but it’s one that I welcome and honor,” Covert said.
After the program, Dantzer conducted a memorial service in memory of Mary Jane Smith, who died Oct. 3, 2019. Members gave tributes to Smith’s service, personality, and legacy. A brief business meeting followed the service. Hostesses for the day were Linda Martins and Sherry Littlejohn.
