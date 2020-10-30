With most communities celebrating trick-or-treat activities today, the Indiana State Police have provided 10 Halloween safety tips:
1. Know what the dates and times are in your community for trick-or-treating, and respectfully abide by those times.
2. Make sure that you have a flashlight, glow stick, or reflective material on the costume so that you can be seen at all times.
3. Always trick-or-treat with an adult or use the buddy system when approaching a house, and please practice social distancing by remaining at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you.
4. Please walk on the sidewalks and not in the roadway and make sure that you look both directions before crossing the roadway.
5. Go trick-or-treating only at houses where the front porch light is on.
6. Never event the house of a stranger and preferably trick-or-treat only at homes that are familiar to you.
7. If a trick-or-treater gets separated from others, have them stay where they are and ask an adult for help.
8. Parents should always inspect the candy before it is eaten to ensure the items is safe.
9. Motorists driving through neighborhoods should use extreme caution. Children do not pay attention and undoubtedly will run out into traffic. Slow down and be prepared.
10. Please follow your local health department and CDC guidelines for personal protective measures. A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask. Everyone is encouraged to make your cloth mask part of the costume.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.