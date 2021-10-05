AUBURN — During a relatively short meeting and light agenda, the DeKalb County Commissioners approved revisions to the county’s construction code and schedule fee Monday morning.
Chris Gaumer, director/zoning administrator for the county, said revisions to the ordinance, which was first created in 1976, is done every 20 years or so.
He said there were no major changes, just a few updates.
Through an interlocal agreement, this ordinance also covers properties in Ashley, Butler, Corunna, Garrett, St. Joe and Waterloo.
Fee schedule revisions include setting the residential/agricultural private accessory solar energy system inspection fee at $25. Commercial solar energy system permit and inspection is set at $50 an acre with a maximum of $5,000.
The inclusion of permitting for commercial solar energy projects was included in the fee schedule as the county works to enact a commercial solar ordinance for the county. There are currently no proposed projects in the county, but local residents have reportedly talked with solar energy companies about leasing land.
The DeKalb County Plan Commission will take up the issue of the county’s commercial solar ordinance at 8 a.m. today after the commissioners sent the ordinance back to the board with minor revisions. If revisions are approved today, the ordinance will be enacted giving commercial solar companies the go-ahead on proposing potential projects.
Other revisions to the construction code were minor word changes.
Commissioners also weighed in on an issue with the upcoming tax sale. Treasurer Sandi Wilcox brought the issue to the commissioners.
This year’s tax sale list contains a small cemetery which is landlocked and hasn’t been utilized since the mid 1800s.
Wilcox said the parcel of land, located in Wilmington Township, has a very low assessed value and isn’t big enough to do anything with. The property must go through the tax sale and remain unsold before the commissioners can obtain a deed for the property.
Upon securing a deed, the commissioners could transfer the property to the Wilmington Township trustee who is willing to take on the property.
The private cemetery, known as Kraft Cemetery, is located at 4738 C.R. 61 in Wilmington Township. Wilcox said the last death record of someone being buried in the cemetery was 1879.
The property will remain on the tax sale which is scheduled for Oct. 27 at the DeKalb County Courthouse in the Commissioners Courtroom.
The commissioners, along with the auditor and treasurer, decided to leave the property on the sale believing it wouldn’t sell because of its size and restrictions.
Highway Superintendent Ben Parker was the last department head on Monday’s agenda. He updated the commissioners on a project approved during the Sept. 27 meeting.
The commissioners approved the construction of a connecting sidewalk on the east side of S.R. 427, which will allow students from DeKalb High School and middle school to access the Auburn/Waterloo Trail. Webb Concrete submitted the lowest bid for the project at $7,990. Work was completed last week.
