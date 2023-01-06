AUBURN — Longtime Auburn resident Daniel (Dan) Braun, a Republican, has announced his candidacy for Auburn City Council, District 1.
Braun is eager to continue to serve his community in a new capacity. From serving on the Auburn Fire Department for 23 years to volunteering in countless community organizations, Braun has a servant’s mentality and intends to use this attitude to better the community, especially when it comes to quality of life, financial responsibility, and government collaboration, according to a news release announcing his candidacy.
Quality of life means something different to everyone. Whether it’s more trails, development, or simply maintaining a clean neighborhood with quality amenities and infrastructure, Braun said he understands the importance of retaining and enhancing Auburn’s image. Braun says he is committed to supporting improvement that coincides with the community’s goals.
Improvements to quality of life can occur while still being financially responsible. In his news release, Braun said, “It is exciting to look toward the future at promising projects and ideas, as long as the current system is functioning properly. Existing utilities and facilities need to be properly maintained and improved.” Braun said he intends to ensure city funding is supportive of progress while still maintaining a responsible budget.
Braun believes one way to achieve quality of life and financial responsibility is to promote government collaboration and communication. The people are who make the community and district, so it is imperative that the people have a say in the decisions that are made, he said. It is the government’s responsibility to be transparent with the voters and other governmental agencies while also maintaining and creating relationships with property owners, businesses, and developers. Braun said he also values communication with city employees to ensure they have the proper tools to successfully get the job done.
Braun raised his family in a City of Auburn he is proud of and intends to use that mindset to work toward a future that all residents are equally proud of. Braun said he does not shy away from hard work and is always willing to stand up for what is right. He is motivated, passionate, responsible, and dedicated. B
raun is excited to serve the community in this seat and wants to hear from residents. To learn more about Dan Braun and his vision, people can email danbraun2023@gmail.com.
