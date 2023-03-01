Commissioners approve solar ordinance amendments

AUBURN — Despite receiving an unfavorable recommendation from the DeKalb County Plan Commission, the DeKalb County Commissioners Monday voted 2-1 to approve revisions to the county’s solar ordinance.
Commissioners William Hartman and Todd Sanderson voted in favor of the revisions, while Commissioner Mike Watson was opposed.
The commissioners met in an evening session, with the agenda including discussion on text amendments to the Unified Development Ordinance regarding revisions to the Commercial Solar Energy Systems Overlay District.
The petition for the amendments had been filed by the commissioners and was sent to the plan commission for consideration.
The plan commission conducted a public hearing Feb. 15 and voted 8-1 to send a unfavorable recommendation on the proposed amendments back to the commissioners.
The county’s solar ordinance was approved by the commissioners in October 2021.
The proposed amendments addressed issues of: total acreage for solar in DeKalb County; the approval process; a fire protection plan; decommissioning and the bond type and insurance; setbacks from non-participating landowners; solar panel height restrictions; visual buffers and landscaping; and wildlife corridors.
A revision states the total area in DeKalb County designated as a commercial Solar Energy Systems Overlay District shall not exceed 6,000 acres of owned or leased area.
The text amendments also address setbacks from non-participating landowners with a pre-existing residential dwelling and schools and churches.
The amendments remove language that states the Commercial Solar Energy System shall be at least 400 feet from the foundation of the primary structure of a non-participating, pre-existing residential dwelling, and at least 200 feet from the foundation of a non-participating, pre-existing church, school or commercial business.
The amendments state that if on one side of an adjacent non-participating residential dwelling, and schools and churches, CSES solar panels shall be at least 400 feet with a 30-foot-wide landscape buffer from the foundation of the primary structure. Anything less than 600 feet requires a buffer, the proposed amendment states.
If on two sides of the property, the solar panels shall be 600 feet from the structure foundation with no buffer required.
If on three sides of the property, solar panels shall be at least 800 feet from the foundation, with no buffer required.
If on all sides of the property, solar panels shall be at least 1,000 feet, including across the road, from the foundation, with no buffer required.
By written request from an adjacent, non-participating landowner with a pre-existing residential dwelling, the setbacks may be reduced with a signed agreement between the CSES operator and non-participating landowner, according to the amendments.
Setbacks from non-participating land owners of commercial and industrial businesses shall be at least 200 feet from the foundation of the structure and no landscape buffer is required, according to the text amendments.
The commissioners allowed comments from three people opposed to the amendments and three people in favor of the amendments. Each person was limited to five minutes.
Speaking against the amendments, Chip Hampel presented petitions which he said were “geared towards property rights and the current ordinance.”
“There’s an ordinance in place … and by all accounts, was crafted with a lot of input from a lot of different parties and therefore came to pass and has been in place. Now we have some amendments that, in listening to the plan commission and listening to the presentation tonight, some are significant changes, some are not,” Hampel said.
“It seems to me that there needs to be some additional discussion about the amendments — those that make sense, those that don’t make sense — with some consensus among the people that were involved the first time around. So I guess my request, if that’s the appropriate word, would be that there’d be some further discussion between the commissioners and the plan commission and the other people that are stakeholders in coming up with what may be an appropriate package of amendments.”
Reed Davis spoke on behalf of the Indiana Land and Liberty Coalition.
“We’re a grass root coalition made up of farmers, landowners, conservatives, and most importantly, private property rights advocates,” Davis said.
“Our organization is concerned with finding a common sense middle ground that protects adjacent non-participating landowners while also preserving the private property rights of participating landowners.”
Extreme setbacks will not prevent solar development or provide any additional protections for non-participants. They will only increase the amount of land necessary to build a project and involve many more non-participating landowners, Davis contended.
“In our experience, the most efficient and protective ordinances have minimal setbacks, combined with robust screening guidelines,” Davis said.
“We believe that the 400-foot setback already required in the current zoning ordinance … combined with robust screening guidelines, represents a common sense middle ground that will protect adjacent landowners, while also preserving the private property rights of participating landowners.”
Ben Steury of the 5500 block of C.R. 75A spoke in opposition to the amendments.
“The for-solar, or pro-rights for land, we’re not against all the ordinance changes. There’s some good ones in there. There’s got to be a happy medium. I get that. But you guys are teetering on ending solar in the county, or also making the projects bigger than what they need to be,” Steury said.
“If we have these large setbacks, they’re going to have to make the projects bigger. We don’t want the footprint bigger.”
He said the proposed setbacks will lead to farm acreage that cannot be used.
“So this ground won’t produce anything. It’s going to be setting there. This is ground that we own, that we want to produce something. We want to be efficient. We don’t just want to set ground aside and not use it,” Steury added.
Jessica Shull of the 3800 block of C.R 79 spoke in favor of the amendments.
“This kind of reminds me of David and Goliath a little bit. Solar comes in, they work quietly in our community. They ask their landowners not to talk to people, not to let them be aware of deals that are going on. They get upset when people start getting involved,” Shull said.
“They have skewed numbers. Their research can pay for a whole lot … they pop in the numbers that kind of fit their goals. And that is our issue with this. And this is why we are depending on you guys,” she told the commissioners.
“These landowners, who some of them I love and highly respect, are making a choice to completely fence in their neighbors, and simultaneously being upset that we’re asking for some breathing space,” she said.
“We have 1,599 petitions of people who feel the same way as us,” Shull added.
Also speaking in favor of the amendments was Ginger Miller.
“We don’t own the views. I understand that and I’m all for property rights. But when it comes to someone doing something with their property and it affecting my property rights, that’s where I have the problem,” Miller said.
Sanderson said he disputed any study that said a property’s value would not be reduced when surrounded “by something that isn’t supposed to be there.”
“I’m not buying it. It’s not true. It does detract from the value,” he added.
Sanderson also addressed concerns that the commissioners originally adopted an ordinance with all the information they needed.
“No, I didn’t have all the information. I was told if I didn’t immediately approve something, the state was going to come in and write one for us. Setbacks were going to be 100 foot, 150, whatever,” Sanderson said.
“Guess what? The state don’t want a part of that any more. The’re saying, ‘Hey, home rule.’”
“I will be the first to admit I made a mistake by approving the ordinance,” Sanderson said.
“I made a hasty decision though, thinking ‘Hey, we’re all going to be screwed here because the state’s going to come in and turn us into a solarplex.”
“I am disturbed by the entire process, having gotten to the point where there’s so much animosity and disagreement between neighbors. We’ve got a group very concerned about their property rights. We have another group very concerned about their property values, which is certainly understandable,” Watson said.
“I think that probably the real fair situation is somewhere between these two, the original ordinance and the amended ordinance,” he added.
Watson said he has no problem with the cap on acreage, but feels the language on screening in the amended ordinance is too loose and vague.
“If the setbacks are related to property values, I think it would be a good thing to have some actual on-the-ground evidence of what effect there actually is.”
“Our population density is too great to accommodate this kind of operation, situation, these solar fields,” Hartman said.
“We’re in the wrong state, we’re in the wrong county for solar development … Population density, we’re too dense. There’s other places that would better suited, better places with more sun, a lot more sun.”
