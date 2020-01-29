AUBURN — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office recently honored retired reserve officers Terry Wilcox and Greg McClure.
Sheriff David Cserep II said reserves do not receive any compensation for the long shifts they are called upon to serve. They pay for their own uniforms and duty gear and at one time had to purchase their own firearms.
Reserves fill open shifts when the department is understaffed. They work during the July 4 fireworks, Labor Day weekend events, DeKalb County Free Fall Fair and through all weather-related emergencies. They are held to the same training standards as full-time sheriff’s deputies.
Terry Wilcox
Wilcox had a passion for law enforcement starting as a part-time dispatcher for the Garrett Police Department through the Garrett High School ICE program at age 15, Cserep said. He did many ride-along hours with officers until his 21st birthday, when he signed up as a police reserve. He rose to the rank of captain at Garrett and patroled the city’s streets for 21 years until he left to become a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reserve deputy in 1998.
Wilcox joined the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on March 8, 1998, as a part-time employee.
“His 23-year career with the sheriff’s office pales in comparison to the total of 43-some years volunteering as a law enforcement officer in the protection of and giving back to our community,” Cserep said.
Wilcox served under five different sheriffs’ administrations and loved his dual role as a sheriff’s reserve deputy and part-time prisoner transport officer, Cserep said. He used his private pilot's license for many long-distance transports or employee training seminars.
Wilcox was awarded the President’s Lifetime Service Award in 2008 by President George W. Bush for having more than 10,000 hours of civil service voluntary hours. He also received many other commendations and awards over his 43 years of law enforcement.
Wilcox retired on April 1, 2019, after 23 years of service as a sheriff’s reserve deputy and part-time employee. He continues his service to DeKalb County as a DeKalb County Community Corrections home detention officer.
Greg McClure
McClure began his law enforcement career in Butler in March 1993. His assignment coincided with DeKalb County Deputy Ron "Butch" Livergood, which grew McClure’s interest in law enforcement, Cserep said.
McClure joined the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office under Sheriff Jay Oberholtzer. He was the first sheriff’s reserve officer to patrol alongside regular sheriff’s deputies. He served under four sheriffs and rose through the ranks of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Reserves to the ranks of corporal and sergeant.
His personnel file holds several thank-you cards for good deeds ranging from assisting a handicapped man and his wife to reach home when the man could not get into a tow truck, to changing a flat tire and returning the purse to the person for whom he had just changed the tire.
McClure is qualified as a National Rifle Association instructor and runs his own firearms training business from his home. He is an Indiana Law Enforcement Academy firearms instructor and a Glock firearms specialist.
McClure is retiring from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Reserves with 24 years of service. He will continue to teach firearms for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
