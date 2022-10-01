AUBURN — Earlier in her 4-H career, Madison Haynes was talked into showing sheep.
She’s glad she was, at it has become her favorite livestock project, she said.
Thursday night, Haynes’ dedication to the project was evident as she took home grand champion market lamb honors with her lamb that had earlier been named champion in the natural color class.
A 10-year 4-Her, she is a member of the Nevershirk 4-H club. She is a graduate of Eastside High School and attends Purdue University where she is pursuing a degree in agri-business management.
“I wasn’t going to show sheep until I was talked into it,” she said.
She was encouraged to participate in the project when she and her family went to pick up a sheep that would be raised and shown by her sister, she explained.
“Now it’s my favorite, so I’m glad I did it,” she added.
“I just love showing around the state and country. They have a really good personality.”
In addition to receiving the grand champion award, Haynes also showed the champion Shropshire market lamb and was named premier showman.
Her success in the showmanship competition should come as no surprise as she was named the reserve champion in last year’s Indiana State Fair Supreme Showman Contest. That, she said, was a highlight of her 4-H career.
“It’s been super fun,” she said of her time in 4-H.
While her 4-H ride now comes to a close, she said she will continue to show nationally.
In the breeding ewes competition, Aubree Page was named grand champion with her black-face commercial ewe.
Page, 17, is a student at Lakewood Park Christian School and a member of the Jackson Blue Ribbons.
She is a 5-year 4-Her and has participated in the sheep project for four years.
She said meeting new people and learning different skills are what she enjoys most about 4-H.
Taking care of her animal involves making sure it is fed and watered and exercised, she said. Spending time with it so it feels comfortable also is important, she added.
