AUBURN — Steven Franz, owner of Franz Karate, celebrated 30 years in business recently with a reunion that included current and past students.
From its humble beginnings, the studio has grown over the years. The first class featured 12 adult students and two children.
“The first year taught me a lot about running both a martial arts school and a business,” Franz said. “I trusted people to pay their tuition, but learned that was not wise. Even though that was a tough first year and I found myself very poor because I always paid the karate bills first, I am glad I didn’t give up.”
The first dojo was located in Hicksville, Ohio, before he moved to Bryan, Ohio, where he taught out of his garage. In 2004, he moved the dojo back out of his home and decided to go full time in 2005 with his studio in Auburn.
Franz continues to operate two locations — one in Auburn and the other in Bryan, Ohio.
“I have learned so much about myself from teaching others, but the biggest blessing I have had all these years teaching has been the people that I have met, both students and families as well as martial artists from across the globe,” he said.
Over the years, he has taught over 3,000 students, some staying only a few months, other years.
He said he adheres to the “old-school” ideals that no one gets a belt until it is earned.
“Discipline and respect are vital and demanded,” he said.
Although it hasn’t been an easy road, he said he wouldn’t trade it for anything.
“All I can pray for now is that I am able to keep teaching for many more years and the dojos keep helping people and growing,” Franz said. “It has been an amazing trip.”
