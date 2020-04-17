WATERLOO — DeKalb High School student government will provide some fun while students are quarantining due to COVID-19 by hosting "Quarantine Spirit Week," April 20-24.
Students are invited to take photos of their participation and tag the school’s student government Twitter account, @DHSStudentGov or @DHS_Students16.
On Monday, students are asked to post their favorite quarantine outfit they wore on virtual learning days.
Tuesday is "Quaran-twin Tuesday" when students can practice social distancing from afar by posting their picture and their “twin's” picture.
On Wednesday, students are encouraged to build something such as a fort, or items out of Legos, cups or cards.
“Show off your talent by taking a picture of your masterpiece,” the student government group says on social media.
Thursday will be “Game Day” when students are invited to take a picture of themselves playing a favorite game.
“Maybe you are a video gamer, maybe it's a board game with family, or even a card game. Let's see it,” the group says.
The week rounds out Friday with “Quarantine Activity Day,” when students are invited to post pictures of themselves participating in their favorite quarantine activities.
