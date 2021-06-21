SPENCERVILLE — A reopening ceremony for the Spencerville Covered bridge will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. at the bridge east of Spencerville.
The 148-year-old bridge over the St. Joseph River has been closed since October 2018, when a routine inspection discovered moisture damage to its timbers.
R.G. Zachrich Construction of Defiance, Ohio, has been repairing the bridge and replacing its floor in a project that began in January.
Saturday’s ceremony will feature several speakers. Opening remarks will be made by Mary Hollabaugh-Diehl of the Friends of the Covered Bridge nonprofit organization that contributed to the cost of repairs.
DeKalb County Commissioners President Bill Hartman also will speak. The commissioners are overseeing the repair project.
Remarks will be made by a representative of R.G. Zachrich Construction., state Sen. Dennis Kruse and DeKalb County Historian John Bry.
Michael Mapes will read a poem, “The Covered Bridge,” written by his late father, Arthur Franklin Mapes of Kendallville, who was the poet laureate of Indiana and author of the official state poem.
Following a prayer, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and release of flower petals will open the bridge, and guests will be able to walk on the bridge for the first time in nearly three years.
Special recognition for contributions to the project will be given in the ceremony’s program to the Indiana Division of Historic Preservation, Eastside Area Community Foundation, DeKalb County Visitors Bureau, Frontier Trailer Sales, National Society for the Preservation of Covered Bridges, Phil’s OneStop, St. Joe Lions Club, George and Sandy Dykhuisen, James and Anita Johnson, Michael and Peg Kennedy in memory of Charlotte Hudson, Sondra Phillips, Mary Smaltz and Robert and Linda Wilder.
