Officers arrest 22
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 22 people from May 31 to June 6, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Terry Scott, 31, of the 6000 block of Altadena Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested May 31 at 9:16 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Joshua Rowe, 32, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested May 31 at 7:36 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Office on a charge of forgery, a Level 6 felony.
Landon Cochran, of the 1400 block of Autumn Lane, Auburn, was arrested June 1 at 4:45 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with child seduction, a Level 5 felony.
John Kirby, 56, of the 100 block of East 11th Street, Auburn, was arrested June 1 at 10:22 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
Jerry Middleton, 28, of the 400 block of East C.R. 500N, Albion, was arrested June 2 at 7:14 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for alleged failure to appear in court on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Kayla Ringler, 31, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Fremont, was arrested June 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant for charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Joseph Yarbough, 26, of the 1300 block of Greene Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested June 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant for a charge of operating a vehicle while never having a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jacob Truelove, 31, of the 200 block of West Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested June 2 at 10:41 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for charges of possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jacinta Hefty, 512, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Auburn, was arrested June 2 at 8:51 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Mackenzie Kline, 27, of the 500 block of West Keyser Street, Garrett, was arrested June 3 at 11:24 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; obstruction, a Level 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jeffrey Sipe, 18, of the 300 block of West Oak Street, Butler, was arrested June 4 at 11:48 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant for a charge of theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
John Linton, 31, of the 22100 block of Wabash Avenue, Goshen, was arrested June 4 at 1:20 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor, and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Brandy Gillespie, 47, of the 700 block of Briarwood Drive, Kendallville,
was arrested June 4 at 1:20 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant for a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tristan Goul, 23, of the 900 block of West Main Street, Muncie, was arrested June 4 at 2:12 p.m. by the Indiana State Police on a warrant from of Muncie for an unspecified charge.
Aubrey Collins, 31, of the 9000 block of West C.R. 1000S, Akron, Indiana, was arrested June 4 at 3 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging contempt of court.
Austin Ellenberger, 30, of the 19000 block of Hand Road, Huntertown, was arrested June 4 at 9:08 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court for a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kristopher Bloom, 43, of the 100 block of Peabody Avenue, Columbia City, was arrested June 5 at 1:34 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jorge Dominguez, 40, of the 200 block of South Johnson Street, Garrett, was arrested June 4 at 7:46 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Scott Davidson, 54, the 200 block of South Dewey Street, Auburn, was arrested June 5 at 7:47 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms warrant.
Alexandria Garza, 26, of the 500 block of Smith Street, Ligonier, was arrested June 6 at 4:30 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Dustin Chisholm, 34, of the 1700 block of Homestead Drive, Garrett, was arrested June 6 at 5:33 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Debra Martin, 27, of the 800 block of West C.R. 50N, Rockville, was arrested June 6 at 8:42 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department. According to DeKalb Superior Court II records, she is charged with possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.