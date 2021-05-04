AUBURN — Worldwide Auctioneer said Tuesday that 99% of consignments found buyers in The Enthusiast Auction, its second successful live sale of the year, April 23-24 at its company headquarters in Auburn.
The sale’s offering of one-off custom cars and street rods was led by an art-deco-style 1936 Deco Rides "Maharaja Special" One-Off Custom, built by Terry Cook of Deco Rides and Delahaye USA, that sold for $346,000.
‘’Once again, the market for really great cars has proved to be as strong as ever, and we extend sincere thanks to those who joined us at home in Auburn, in person or virtually, for another very dynamic sale," said Rod Egan, principal and auctioneer for Worldwide.
A 1932 Packard Twin Six 905 Sport Phaeton brought $204,300, and a numbers-matching 1963 Corvette Sting Ray "Split-Window" Coupe sold for $148,400.
A portion of the proceeds from the $61,600 sale of a 1952 Hudson 'Twin H-Power' Hornet Six Coupe, a highly authentic recreation of a NASCAR icon, was donated to the Huntington University Film Department.
The Enthusiast Auction also offered more than 400 lots of memorabilia, including porcelain signs, gas pumps, racing artifacts, pressed steel toys, pedal cars and motorbikes.
The event saw the introduction of The Enthusiast Tour, a three-day Midwest driving tour for aficionados that took off in the snow to enjoy multiple specialist automotive and culinary stops in Indiana, before rolling back into Auburn for auction.
Full results are available online at worldwideauctioneers.com.
The sale took place at Kruse Plaza in Auburn, with a virtual VIP experience available free on the Worldwide TV platform. Replays can be watched online at worldwideauctioneers.com/live.
Next stop for Worldwide will be California’s Monterey Peninsula for Pebble Beach Car Week, with the annual Pacific Grove Auction scheduled for Aug. 12. The boutique evening sale again will be staged in the oceanside setting of the Pacific Grove Golf Links, next to the famous 17 Mile Drive and positioned at the tip of the Peninsula for both Monterey and Pebble Beach.
