GARRETT — "It's going to be a challenge. I don't like the phrase 'new normal,' but we're adjusting," Garrett Mayor Todd Fiandt said Tuesday.
Garrett's municipal offices reopened to the public Monday after Gov. Eric Holcomb announced his "Back on Track Indiana" plan Friday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some Garrett offices are open by appointment only, including the utility billing office, payroll, code enforcement, city planner and accounts payable.
"I think the public will appreciate being able to come in to get permits and pay their bills in person," Fiandt said.
Only one visitor at a time will be allowed in municipal offices. City employees are encouraged to wear masks, Fiandt said.
Splatter guards have been installed at service counters. Employees will wipe down the counters after each customer, exercising basic sanitary precautions.
All visitors are asked to observe social distancing guidelines and markings.
After holding virtual and Zoom meetings in recent weeks, Garrett held its first in-person Board of Works and City Council meetings Tuesday.
Citizens requesting appointments may call these numbers: Mayor Fiandt, 357-3836; city planner, 357-4154; utility billing, 357-4400; customer service/cashier, 357-5211; clerk-treasurer, 357-4151; and code enforcement, 357-5151, ext. 3164.
"We're getting back up and running, maybe not like we have been, but at least we're up and running," Fiandt said.
