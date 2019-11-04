AUBURN — Voters needing a ride to the polls Tuesday for Election Day may call DeKalb Republican Headquarters 925-0075.
A DeKalb Republican election night watch gathering will take place Tuesday from 6:30-9 p.m. in Middaugh Hall on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, South Union Street, Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.