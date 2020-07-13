AUBURN — Steve Cox of Fort Wayne likes trucks.
Judges loved Cox’s truck Saturday at the Auburn Shifters Charity Car Show on the DeKalb Outdoor Theater grounds in Auburn.
Cox drove home with the best-of-show award for his 1968 Chevrolet C-10 Stepside pickup truck.
The gleaming, gray truck was rated the best of around 140 cars that came to the club’s eighth annual show, held for the first time at the outdoor theater.
Cox said a frame-off restoration turned his truck into a trophy winner.
“Everything has been redone, cleaned up and new … from the tires up,” he said. “It cruises right down the road.”
As a “resto-mod” — restored with the addition of modern features — his C-10 sports new air conditioning and a 350-cubic-inch “crate” engine.
“I’m a truck guy. I like trucks, only ’cause they’re easier to work on. I’ve had a few trucks and I enjoy ’em,” Cox said about his only collector vehicle. “I’ve only got this one toy, right now. I don’t do good with multiple.”
A special award in memory of Auburn Shifters member Gary Carlisle was given by the Carlisle family to Mike Tulley for his 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle.
Owners who won awards for vehicles judged among the show’s “top 30” were Dave Burnam, Lowell Lepper, Jeff Gilmore, Ed Davis, Cam Moore, Wayne Hake, Doug Snyder, Jerry and Char Crager, Tom and Frankie Hefty, Dennis Ransom, Russ Spiess, Peter Rothman, Jon Mix, Tom Carter, Robert Cramer, Paul Blust, Steve Winget, Kent Becker, Al Thomson, Ray Vaughn, Ron Myers, Barry and Connie Duncan, Ron Sparkman, Don Grogg, Dave Mack, Linda Barrett, Greg Keipper, Denny Hayden, Jim and Janet Paule and Jason Patrick.
