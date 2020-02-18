I am hoping that you are open to the possibility that you may read one of my columns and realize that the information is of value to your situation.
Keep in mind that it is you that determines how and to what extent your child(ren) will be impacted by the decision to separate or divorce, and that is why you need to co-parent respectfully and responsibly, doing so with what is in the best interest of your child(ren).
Your child(ren) will figure out on their own if you, or your ex, are not respectful and responsible co-parents. Neither of you will need to say one bad thing to them about the other. Kids are smart and will figure it all out, but it is also a goal for them to not have to navigate through it.
Dr. Phil says, “Co-parents, it is our job to be aware of everything that can even potentially impact our children.” Just like with parenting, co-parenting is a huge responsibility and should not be taken lightly.
If your current co-parenting relationship is less than respectful and responsible, you may already be seeing the affects of that on your child(ren), or that is coming soon, if change does not happen. There are a lot of stress and depression indicators that they may be experiencing, as well as affects to your child(ren)’s developmental stages as a result of a contentious co-parenting relationship.
Remember, your goal in reaching successful, respectful and responsible co-parenting is for your child(ren) to have their experience with your co-parenting, reaching results of getting them to happy, healthy and well-adjusted.
To help that happen, I am going to share again the four formula parts to successful, respectful and responsible co-parenting. They are,
1. “MAKE A CHOICE” every day to co-parent respectfully and responsibly.
2. “SET ASIDE YOUR DIFFERENCES” to do that.
3. “ALWAYS DO THE RIGHT THING, EVEN IF YOUR EX ISN’T.”
4. “GO FOR THE OSCAR.”
I will continue to share periodically the formula parts for you to apply, to begin change to your current co-parenting situation. I encourage you to listen to my podcast “Co-Parenting Basics” to hear guests share how they applied these formula parts and how change began to happen. It is very encouraging, inspiring and motivating. I hope you all have a great week.
