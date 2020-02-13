AUBURN — The city of Auburn will help build a street to connect to a new senior apartment complex on the city’s west side.
A commitment to pay part of the cost of extending Lenora Lane was signed Thursday by the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety.
Developers of the Sterling Senior Living complex on S.R. 8 also will share in the cost.
Lenora Lane now ends at the new Holiday Inn Express hotel. Extending it to the south and west would create a rear entrance to Sterling Senior Living.
“It will be a key access point,” relieving traffic on S.R. 8 and opening nearby land for future development, said W. Erik Weber, attorney for the city.
Sterling Senior Living has obtained city approval to construct a three-story building with 154 units for independent living, assisted living and memory care residents.
The 11.7-acre site at 2144 S.R. 8 lies to the west of Holiday Inn Express and across the highway from Van’s Home Center.
The board also approved infrastructure plans for the complex during a meeting Thursday morning in City Hall.
“We all know it’s a major investment in our community, so we’re excited about that,” Mayor Mike Ley said about the Sterling project.
Also Monday, the board approved buying a new truck with an aerial lift for the Auburn Essential Services broadband utility. It will replace an older truck that will be transferred to the parks department.
The board bought a 2020 Dodge Ram crew cab pickup for the water department and a Kubota tractor with a loader and backhoe for the parks department.
Police Chief Martin McCoy received approval to apply for a grant from the Indiana State Department of Health to buy 60 doses of Narcan. The nasal spray is used to revive people who have overdosed on opioids.
McCoy said Auburn Police officers used 15-20 doses of Narcan last year. He said they sometimes must use two or three doses for the same person.
