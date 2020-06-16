AUBURN — The DeKalb County Council will meet in a special session Friday at 11 a.m. in Commissioners Court on the second floor of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
The council will review the cost of a new Motorola radio system and other equipment for Central Communications and decide whether to give conditional approval in support of the funding.
At their meeting Monday, DeKalb County Commissioners heard a presentation about the need to purchase the radio system by June 24 in order to receive a favorable price of $599,000. They heard that the existing equipment is becoming obsolete.
Council members also will discuss any other business that may need to be addressed.
