AUBURN — A little over a year after new management was announced for Kruse Plaza, renovations have been completed and the facility is now open in full capacity, billing itself as the largest, most flexible wedding venue in northeast Indiana.
The renovations included the revamping of three indoor spaces and three outdoor spaces. They will be showcased at a Bridal Open House on Aug. 4 from 4-7 p.m..
Kruse Plaza said the renovations have taken it “from an outdated museum space to a modern, sophisticated event venue that allows brides to build their dream wedding day with the help of wedding specialists.”
“Our renovations have breathed new life into Kruse Plaza,” said John Kruse, managing director. “We’ve created a contemporary, coastal look that’s new and unique in northeast Indiana.”
Kruse Plaza’s Bridal Open House will allow brides to tour every space, explore Kruse Plaza’s preferred vendors and meet its wedding specialists, a news release said.
With COVID-19 in mind, Kruse Plaza said it has hired a public safety director to ensure that all guests at the Bridal Open House are safe.
Kruse Plaza said it is now open for bookings through the rest of 2020 and into 2021.
More information is online at weddingsatkruseplaza.com/bridal-open-house.
