Have you considered mediation versus litigation as an option in your case? This question is not just for divorcing couples, but also for parents who may be in the middle of modifications, that they are unable to come to agreements about.
As a family law mediator, I understand the incredible value of the mediation process. That being said, a lot of couples that I have worked with have gotten annoyed and even angry about being court ordered to attend mediation before final orders. Some get angry because of the expense, so let me address that. Mediation is expensive, but is less expensive than court litigation, so that is one value of the process.
I also think couples get angry and annoyed due to not understanding the process and its value, and that is why I want to share that with you now.
I am not sure about DeKalb and surrounding counties, but here in Dallas, most couples going through divorce with minor children are going to be ordered to mediation before any final hearings/trials. One of my former workshop attendees told me, “We were court-ordered to do mediation and I don’t know why the judge did that to us.” I said, “the judge did not do that to you, the judge did that for you.”
There is a big difference. Her thought process was due to not understanding the opportunity that the judge was giving her and her soon to be ex. Once explained, she had a total change of opinion and I hope you do too if you are not familiar with mediation or do not want that added to your separation/divorce process.
One of the most important values of the mediation process is that you get to be in charge of decisions that will affect you, your ex and your children. Who better to make decisions that will affect you, your ex and your children than you and your ex? Right?
If you are ordered to mediation, then the judge is giving you an opportunity to make decisions about your case with the help of a mediator (a third party neutral). The mediator is not in charge of any decision-making in your case and will only facilitate the conversation for you and your ex to hopefully be able to come to an agreement about the issues needing to be settled in your case. Mediation is an opportunity for you to be in charge of the decisions versus a judge making those decisions for you.
Now, back to the expense of mediation. The expense of a case overall is less for those who choose mediation, especially early in their case.
For family law, depending on the case, that could mean lowering litigation expenses that could range from thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars. Important to know is statistics prove there is a lesser chance of returning to court post-mediation, giving mediation an even greater value.
Overall, the value of mediation is a quicker resolution time, you being in charge of the decisions versus the court/judge, less financial hardship on the family, a private and confidential process versus public record and it is a less stressful process than court litigation.
All of those are really good reasons to at least consider mediation as a great alternative option for reaching decisions and coming up with an agreement that is workable for settling your case in a more timely manner versus going through the court litigation process for your separation or divorce, and even modifications.
More on mediation next week. I hope you all have a great week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.