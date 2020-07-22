AUBURN — A railroad crossing on West 7th St. (S.R. 8) will be closed for one week beginning Monday, a contractor said.
Landrail Corp. will rebuild the crossing on Auburn’s busiest street in a contract with the Auburn Port Authority, which owns the railroad tracks. The rails have become loose and bounce when vehicles cross them, a spokesman for the company said.
Plans call for the crossing to close early Monday morning and reopen around 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 3.
An official detour designated by the Indiana Department of Transportation will follow Interstate 69, U.S. 6 and S.R. 1.
City officials are expected to mark a different detour for local traffic.
