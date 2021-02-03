AUBURN — Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, will host "A Better Life — Brianna's Hope" substance abuse recovery and support group meetings every Friday from 1:30-3 p.m.
Participants also may meet by video conference. Email brad.sisk@inumc.org to receive an invitiation to Zoom.
For more information, email brad.sisk@inumc.org or info.ablbh@gmail.com, call 579-5206 or 766-2006, or visit meesechapel.org or Ablbh.org.
