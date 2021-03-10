AUBURN — Auburn Mayor Mike Ley sees an exciting future for the land now occupied by the DeKalb County Highway Department.
The County Commissioners are selling the 5-acre site in south Auburn, and Ley hopes to buy it to expand neighboring Eckhart Park.
“We’re going to make them an offer … with a dollar amount on it,” Ley said Wednesday. “I know it won’t be less than the appraised value.”
The average of two appraisals of the site is $305,000.
“We’re very excited about the opportunity here,” Ley said.
Ley sent a letter to the County Commissioners last week describing his vision for the site, although that letter did not include a formal purchase offer.
“The consensus of our City Council, Park Board and Board of Works is to pursue this and create something the entire county can enjoy, be proud of and cherish,” Ley’s letter concluded.
Commissioners also are expecting a bid from Brett Henderson, who is selling the county his 15-acre property at the east edge of Waterloo to become the new home for the county highway department.
A sale to Henderson essentially would be a swap, commissioners said Monday. In that scenario, the county would pay Henderson the $768,000 difference between the $1,073,000 appraisal for his property and the appraisal of the existing highway department site.
“We want to do what’s best for the county, so we want to see what the city has to offer,” County Commissioner Todd Sanderson said Monday.
Ley said a broad view of the county’s best interests would look at the benefits of an expanded park.
“DeKalb County does not have a public park system, and the residents of DeKalb County rely on the cities, towns and communities to provide the parks and recreation spaces,” his letter said.
Nearly one-third of the county’s residents live in Auburn, Ley noted, adding, “There’s a heck of a lot more people who use Auburn parks than 14,000 people,” which is the city’s approximate population.
“The city desires this property specifically to increase the footprint of Eckhart Park and to create a one-of-a-kind greenspace and park that will allow for a natural flow between the museums, Cedar Creek, the park and what will be an enhanced green space incorporating the County Highway Department property,” Ley’s letter said. “Increasing walking and biking trails, nature areas, green space and access to the park are just a few of the ways the property can benefit all the residents of DeKalb County, and be done at no cost to the county budget.”
Ley added that he envisions connecting Eckhart Park with the two automobile museums to its southwest in a “cultural campus” by eliminating existing barriers.
“A purchase of this real estate will be part of a larger plan that will connect a greenway all the way to the museum campus. This will provide a multi-acre, campus-like atmosphere with museums, recreation, walking and biking, nature, art and much more. This will be a complete transformation of the area that will enhance and leverage some of the best assets the county has to offer,” the mayor’s letter said.
Ley said he conceives of a trail running along the northwest bank of Cedar Creek, connecting with the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, downtown Auburn and beyond.
The Highway Department property beside the creek could be used for a canoe and kayak launching site, he added.
The additional land also could meet a need for more parking during youth football games at the city’s Carr Field, which lies between Eckhart Park and the Highway Department property, the mayor said.
Ley also plans to move the Auburn Street Department, which lies immediately north of the park, to a new site that is yet to be selected.
The city would remove all of its Street Department’s buildings except one that has historic value and open a wider view of Eckhart Park. That would lead to creation of a new main entrance to the park near Main Street and Ensley Avenue, complete with landscaping, the mayor said.
“I am so excited about the day when this happens,” Ley said about that phase of his plan.
