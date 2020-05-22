AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced 14 people for criminal offenses during hearings May 15-20 in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Louis Null III of the 300 block of Maxine Drive, Garrett, received a 180-day suspended sentence, one year of probation, and was fined $1 for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jessica Wilson of the 400 block of North Elizabeth, Angola, was fined $150 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Terrell Poole of the 12000 block of Braveheart Drive, Fort Wayne, was fined $50 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kari Griffey of the 300 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for leaving the scene of an accident, a Class A misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for one year and was fined $1. In a separate case, she was fined $50 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jacob Lawson of the 100 block of West 3rd Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except two days that already have been served, for public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $1.
Corey Bailey of the 2000 block of Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 90 days of incarceration, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Rudy Combs of the 400 block of North Franklin Street, Garrett, was sentenced to two years of incarceration for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony, enhanced by an additional one year for being a habitual vehicular substance offender, for a total of three years. The sentence is suspended except for 485 days. He was placed on probation through May 18, 2023, and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Mikel Gottschalk of the 200 block of West Lincoln Highway, New Haven, received a 1 1/2-year suspended sentence, 1 1/2 years of probation and was fined $1 for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Caleb Kessler of the 300 block of West Ensley Avenue, Auburn, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for two days already served, for maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony. He was fined $1.
Matthew Santilli of the 15000 block of Wild Meadow Place, Leo, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 90 days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.15 grams, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation through May 18, 2021, and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Alexander Gudewicz of the 300 block of North Wayne Street, Waterloo, received a 60-day suspended sentence, one year of probation, and was fined $100 for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Derik Sturdivant of the 400 block of Old Bog Road, Avilla, was sentenced to 60 days of incarceration, all suspended except 30 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. He was placed on probation through May 19, 2021, and was fined $100.
Alyssa Bombka of the 6000 block of Mueller Road, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except six days, for the unlawful possession of a syringe, a Class A misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for 359 days and was fined $1.
Stephen Gamez Jr. of the 2900 block of Oakwood Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to one year in jail for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and 60 days in jail for refusal to identify self, a Class C misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time. He received credit for 29 days he served in jail while the case was pending. He was fined $1,000, which will be suspended if he pays $821 in restitution.
