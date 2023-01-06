Author to host book signing

GARRETT — Author Jamie Ward will host a book signing for her publication, “100 Things to Do in Indiana Before You Die,” today, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Grind Coffee House of Garrett, 1308 S. Randolph St. Suite F, Garrett.

The book guides readers to places and attractions in the state with itineraries, tips, and ideas for the whole family

The event is free and open to the public.

