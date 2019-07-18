Today
DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association Summer Harvest Days, Draft Animal Museum, 5873 C.R. 427, Auburn, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Town hall meeting with Auburn mayoral candidate Sarah Payne at noon at The Deli, 115 N. Main St., Auburn, on the second floor.
Waterloo Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., 485 W. Van Vleek St.
Auburn Community Band Concert, 6:15 p.m., Auburn First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., with free ice cream, open to the public inside air-conditioned Fellowship Hall.
Saturday
DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association Summer Harvest Days, Draft Animal Museum, 5873 C.R. 427, Auburn, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cars & Coffee, 9-11 a.m., free cruise-in at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum’s Education and Exhibit Plaza across from the museum showroom at 1600 S. Wayne St. Hobby, custom, antique and performance cars of all types are invited.
Sunday
Auburn Presbyterian Church, 111 W. 12th St., worship in the Biblical Garden, 10 a.m., as part of the church’s 175th anniversary celebrations. A picnic and old-fashioned games will follow. All are welcome.
Auburn Community Band Concert, Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., starting at 6 p.m.
Monday, July 22
Vacation Bible school, Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m.
Vacation Bible school, Spencerville United Methodist Church, 5681 Church St., Spencerville, 6-7:45 p.m.
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, July 23
Vacation Bible school, Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m.
Vacation Bible school, Spencerville United Methodist Church, 5681 Church St., Spencerville, 6-7:45 p.m.
Northern Indiana Grandparents Group, 6:30 p.m. at the Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn; conversations about brain and child development research in children. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.
Wednesday, July 24
Vacation Bible school, Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m.
Vacation Bible school, Spencerville United Methodist Church, 5681 Church St., Spencerville, 6-7:45 p.m.
Thursday, July 25
YMCA of DeKalb County Y on the Fly featuring free food, music, youth sports, games, inflatables, prizes, and resources, noon, Butler’s old high school gym, 304 N. Ash St.
Cupbearer Cafe, 138 E. 7th St. Auburn, free community meal starting at 5:30 p.m. followed by Celebrate Recovery, coffee and fellowship.
Downtown Auburn Cruise-in, courthouse square; vehicle check-in starts at 5:30 p.m. at 7th and Cedar streets; door prizes and award to most popular car; free admission.
Vacation Bible school, Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m.
Vacation Bible school, Spencerville United Methodist Church, 5681 Church St., Spencerville, 6-7:45 p.m.
Friday, July 26
Waterloo Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., downtown at 485 W. Van Vleek St.
Wednesday, July 31
Party in the Park, 6-8 p.m., Smith Acres Park, 800 S. Duesenberg Drive, Auburn; free and discount-priced food, free games and inflatables; open to the public, sponsored by Auburn First United Methodist Church.
Friday, Aug. 2
Waterloo Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., downtown at 485 W Van Vleek Street.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Norris Chapel United Methodist Church annual ice cream social, 4:30 p.m., at the church, 4793 C.R. 40A, five miles east of Auburn. A meal of homemade chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, cole slaw, pie, cake, drink and homemade ice cream will be served for a freewill donation.
Friday, Aug. 9
Waterloo Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., downtown at 485 W Van Vleek Street.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Waterloo Depot open house, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friends of the Depot volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and offer light refreshments at the historic train station on VanVleek Street.
Block party, James Cultural Plaza, 6-7:30 p.m., featuring food, music and giveaways. Sponsored by Lakewood Park Ministries.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Auburn Community Band Concert and Band Extravaganza, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, Auburn, 2:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 12
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
YMCA of DeKalb County Y on the Fly featuring free food, music, youth sports, games, inflatables, prizes, and resources, 3 p.m., Waterloo Elementary School.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Veterans Park groundbreaking ceremony, 4 p.m. on Center Street, near the intersection of Walnut Street, Waterloo.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Downtown Auburn Cruise-in, courthouse square; vehicle check-in starts at 5:30 p.m. at 7th and Cedar streets; door prizes and award to most popular car; free admission.
Friday, Aug. 16
Waterloo Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., downtown at 485 W Van Vleek Street.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Cars & Coffee, 9-11 a.m., free cruise-in at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum’s Education and Exhibit Plaza across from the museum showroom at 1600 S. Wayne St. Hobby, custom, antique and performance cars of all types are invited.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
YMCA of DeKalb County Y on the Fly featuring free food, music, youth sports, games, inflatables, prizes, and resources, 3 p.m., Riverdale Elementary School.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Auburn Community Band Concert, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 23
Waterloo Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., downtown at 485 W Van Vleek Street.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Free airplane rides for kids with Experimental Aircraft Association members, 9 a.m. to noon, Gate 7, DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn. A parent or guardian must be present to complete a registration form. More information at VAA37.org.
Monday, Aug. 26
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
YMCA of DeKalb County Y on the Fly featuring free food, music, youth sports, games, inflatables, prizes, and resources, 3 p.m., Riverdale Elementary School.
Northern Indiana Grandparents Group, 6:30 p.m. at the Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th, Auburn; conversations about brain and child development research in children. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.
Friday, Aug. 30
Waterloo Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., downtown at 485 W Van Vleek Street.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Auburn Community Band, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival concert in downtown Auburn before the Parade of Classics, 10:45 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 9
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Free airplane rides for kids with Experimental Aircraft Association members, 9 a.m. to noon, Gate 7, DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn. A parent or guardian must be present to complete a registration form. More information at VAA37.org.
Waterloo Depot open house, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friends of the Depot volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and offer light refreshments at the historic train station on VanVleek Street.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Downtown Auburn Cruise-in, courthouse square; vehicle check-in starts at 5:30 p.m. at 7th and Cedar streets; door prizes and award to most popular car; free admission.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Cars & Coffee, 9-11 a.m., free cruise-in at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum’s Education and Exhibit Plaza across from the museum showroom at 1600 S. Wayne St. Hobby, custom, antique and performance cars of all types are invited.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Northern Indiana Grandparents Group, 6:30 p.m. at the Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th, Auburn; conversations about brain and child development research in children. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.
Sunday, Sept. 29
DeKalb Community Band, Civil War Re-enactment concert, 1 p.m., Angola.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Waterloo Depot open house, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friends of the Depot volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and offer light refreshments at the historic train station on VanVleek Street.
Monday, Oct. 14
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Northern Indiana Grandparents Group, 6:30 p.m. at the Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th, Auburn; conversations about brain and child development research in children. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.
Monday, Oct. 28
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, Nov. 11
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Monday, Nov. 25
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, Dec. 9
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Monday, Dec. 23
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
