AUBURN — Eight people were sentenced for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court in the past week.
Melissa Cunningham of the 1000 block of Wilt Street, Fort Wayne, received two 180-day sentences for possession of a narcotic drug and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies. The sentences will be served at the same time. She received credit for 69 days she served while the case was pending, and she was fined $1.
Cliffton Martin of the 5300 block of Stonehedge Boulevard, Fort Wayne, received a 180-day suspended sentence and 180 days of probation for criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor. In a separate case, he received a 180-day suspended sentence and 180 days of probation for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentences will be served consecutively.
Jamal A. Owens of the 1100 block of Irene Street, Auburn, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentence may be served on community corrections. He was placed on probation through Sept. 3, 2020, and was fined $1.
Tyler H. Schmidt of the 200 block of Lockhart Street, Waterloo, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for time served since June 17, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He was fined $1.
Jason Smith of the 100 block of Tiptop Street, Corunna, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except one year, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. The sentence may be served on community corrections. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $1.
Burl Darby Jr. of the 300 block of Walnut Street, Butler, was sentenced to 96 hours in jail and was fined $75 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Melanie Zolman of the 500 block of South Indiana Street, Waterloo, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except 96 hours, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. She received one year of probation and was fined $100. Her driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Matthew Bauer of the 55000 block of Woodland Avenue, South Bend, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and fined $1 for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 55 days served in jail while the case was pending.
