AUBURN — An Auburn resident has earned a degree from Western Governors University, an online, nonprofit university.
Jake Butler earned a Master of Science degree in cybersecurity and information assurance.
Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 119,000 students nationwide and has more than 158,000 graduates in all 50 states. More information is online at wgu.edu.
