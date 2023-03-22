FORT WAYNE — The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum will pay tribute to all local Vietnam Veterans whose names are forever inscribed on the Vietnam Wall at 2122 O’Day Road.
The tribute will start at 11 a.m. Saturday. While the National Vietnam Veterans Day is actually on March 29, the Veterans Memorial Shrine and Museum will pay their respects Saturday so more Vietnam veterans and families can attend.
The program will include an honor guard from Marine Corp League #1435. Thomas Schmitt will read the soldiers prayer and lead the Pledge of Allegiance. The National Anthem will be performed by Lisa McDavid. Commander Greg Bedford will introduce the guest speaker former Chief Warrant Officer Jeff Goshert. Goshert is a local veteran who flew helicopters in Vietnam.
Following Goshert’s remarks, 12 Vietnam veterans from the area, will read the names of all Allen County soldiers and veterans from surrounding counties who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our freedoms in Vietnam.
Teresa Collins, a retired Air Force nurse will read the names of all 8 women nurses whose names appear on the wall, in honor of National Women’s Month. Wreaths from various organizations will be placed at the wall. Vice commander Eric Johnson will deliver closing remarks followed by the playing of taps by Thomas Schmitt. For information, contact Johnson at 438-0726
