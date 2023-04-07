AUBURN — Auburn’s parks and recreation fund will get a temporary financial boost until the city receives its draw from spring taxes.
That boost comes in the form of a $125,000 temporary loan from the Common Council, using the city’s cumulative capital development fund to cover a cash flow deficit.
The ordinance reads that the temporary loan will be repaid no later than Dec. 31 of this year. If funds have a deficiency on Dec. 31, 2023, the council can extend the deadline to June 30, 2024.
School boards, municipalities and other government bodies receive their tax draws twice per year, from spring and fall taxes.
“Can we talk about why we’re in this position?” asked council president Natalie DeWitt.
“The resolution is to put some money into the parks department account, that they are running short,” Mayor Mike Ley responded. “The spending is ahead of the cash distribution. The budget is the budget. We’re still within the budget.”
“The parks department has struggled for years with cash balances,” Clerk-Treasurer Patricia Miller added.
“For two years, we actually gave some of the general fund levy to the parks department, but in 2023, we did not,” she said.
“At the beginning of the year, you’re supposed to have enough cash to run six months. With salary increases and ADA compliance projects, we’re short.
“If we don’t do this, they won’t get paid,” Miller said.
“I’ve been on the council 10 years and we’ve never done this,” council member Matthew Kruse said.
“It raises some red flags to me as far as why this is happening now and never happened before.”
“I’ve been here a long time and we’ve never done this,” Miller said. “Again, we didn’t give them any of the general fund levy.
“For those two years that we did give it to them, if we would not have, we would have been doing this then too,” she continued. “The parks department is struggling, the same with MVH (motor vehicle highway), they’re struggling as well.”
In response to a question from council member Dave Bundy, Miller said the loan would be repaid from tax proceeds.
“I guess I’m a little confused. If they get their money in June, they’ll pay us back out of that?” he asked.
“Absolutely,” Miller replied.
“If they don’t have enough money to run until December until they get their next check, ...” Bundy began.
“They’re going to have to curtail spending,” Miller said. “There’s no other way to do it.”
“That’s what my fear was,” Bundy said. “If we give them money and they turn around and pay us back, are we going to be in the same boat again in September or October?”
“There will be projects that won’t be done,” Miller answered.
“I guess I’m just concerned. Are we starting something that’s going to be an issue because we’re not operating correctly now?” Kruse asked. “What’s going to stop this from happening in September again?”
Miller said she fully expects the temporary loan to be repaid before the end of the year. Grants or other funding sources could help pay for projects.
“In the strategic plan, I think there were like five pages of fundraising opportunities that were available. Have we looked into that at all?” DeWitt asked.
Finchum said junior Main Street is looking to raise funds for watering stations at the parks. Historically, Auburn has accomplished many projects through outside funding sources, he noted.
“There’s great opportunities there in the strategic plan,” DeWitt said. “I just hope we utilize it.” Ley noted the city has a certified grant writer on staff.
The measure was eventually passed on first reading.
Before the vote took place, conversation evolved into discussion over ACRES park on the former Greenhurst Country Club on the city’s north side.
“With this ACRES park that perhaps Auburn Parks and Rec might be willing to maintain some trails in there that they wouldn’t necessarily do,” Kruse said. “Is that something we would be willing to do?”
“That’s exactly right,” Ley said. “Without trying to get ahead of the process or the paperwork, we’re in conversations with ACRES.
“I don’t want to speak for them — and I don’t think I should necessarily — but they have a different mission than a parks department does,” he said. “We do know they might want to reforest that 100 acres, whatever that looks like.
“I think I was just reading they may want to remove some (trails). We don’t want them to do that,” Ley continued. “The community doesn’t want them to do that.
“In a nutshell, we’re in conversations with them now talking about what some sort of arrangement might look like.
“We want to do whatever we can as a city to save utilizing those trails and utilize that park, staying within their guidelines of whatever their rules are,” the mayor continued.
“We’re trying to figure out what that looks like.”
“When we’re fighting to get the Poka-Bache Trail done and connect the city, it seems like a shame to be taking out existing trails that are already there and are used quite a bit,” Kruse said.
“One of the trails they’re talking about taking out is the only handicap-accessible one,” he said. “That would be horrible if ACRES did that.”
“We’ve had a couple meetings with them, and they do know we want to keep them,” Ley said. “They had to make some understanding in that before they took ownership.
“Once they take ownership, their rules apply, which is natural.”
“Our zoning though would still apply, is that not correct?” Kruse asked. “It’s still zoned as park, which means it has to be maintained on some level. We can argue over what that means.
“Letting that all grow up into forests may not follow the zoning code we have in place,” he said.
“The forest may be OK, but the high level of weeds or things of that nature would be an issue,” City Attorney Erik Weber said. “It would have to be a rezoning to allow that. That’s why it’s mowed now and maintained.
“That is something that’s a concern and will need to be addressed in some way because ACRES traditionally just goes completely natural.
“This is a little different situation because they’ve purchased something in an urban area, which is highly unusual for them,” Weber continued. “They’re in the city, and the zoning is applicable and you’re going to have to address that in some way.”
“I just think it’s important as a community that we let them know we don’t want them to remove trails before it happens and then it’s too late,” Kruse said.
“It’s private property and on some level, they could do what they want, and I respect that, but on the other side of that, we’ve all been using that park as a community for quite a while now.”
It was mentioned during the public meeting that ACRES has an open house Saturday, April 15.
Finchum, who also serves on the Plan Commission, said that body has a busy agenda Tuesday.
One of the topics is whether to amend text in the Unified Development Ordinance to allow land currently zoned agriculture to be rezoned to residential.
The agenda, he said, also includes discussion of the proposed Fieldstone multi-family development, Speed subdivision, Watson Estates subdivision and Belle Tire projects. Dollar General will remain tabled as issues with the Indiana Department of Transportation are unresolved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.