AUBURN — An unattended candle caused a fire in a duplex Monday evening, said Auburn Fire Chief Michael VanZile.
All occupants escaped safely without injury from the house at 604 E. 9th St., VanZile said.
The Auburn Fire Department was called at 6:34 p.m. with a report of smoke coming from the home. Firefighters arrived at 6:38 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the front door of the house. They entered the home, discovered a fire in the living room and quickly extinguished it. Fire had extended into the ceiling and a portion of the roof.
Firefighters declared the fire to be under control at 6:52 p.m. They returned to their stations at 8:38 p.m.
The Garrett Fire Department, Parkview DeKalb EMS, and Auburn Police assisted at the scene. The Butler Fire Department stood watch at Auburn Fire Station 1.
