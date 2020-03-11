AUBURN — Northeast Indiana Racing Museum posted a message Wednesday saying it will vacate its location in Kruse Plaza by July 31.
“It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce we will be moving, or closing our doors for good,” said a message from the museum’s board of directors on the museum’s Facebook page.
“We lost our spot at the Kruse Plaza; we are trying to find a new location. Our goal has been, and still is, to preserve the rich history of auto racing in northeastern Indiana for future generations,” the message said.
The museum said its Racers/Auto Swap Meet will go on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., as planned previously.
“We would like all supporters to come to the swap meet and go through the museum one last time to see it as it is, and has been. We are proud of it,” the message said.
“All of us at the Northeastern Indiana Racing Museum would like to thank all of our supporters and sponsors over this past 15 years,” the announcement said.
