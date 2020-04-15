WATERLOO — The Waterloo Town Council conducted what one member described as “a meeting unlike any others” Tuesday night.
Council members and town officials met on the Zoom internet platform.
By tabling all business items they labeled as “nonessential,” council members kept the meeting short — only 20 minutes.
Among the topics they put off for later were a new telephone system for town offices and the town’s partnership in the county’s economic development efforts.
The council approved hiring Greg Iddings as a seasonal employee for the Waterloo Cemetery.
Councilmen also passed two resolutions appropriating money for stormwater system improvements and education of law enforcement officers. In both cases, the full amounts were not appropriated in the budget process for 2020.
