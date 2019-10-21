AUBURN — Courthouse security screening sparked discussion at Monday’s meeting of the DeKalb County Commissioners.
Screening of people entering the courthouse to detect weapons began July 1. County Treasurer Sandi Wilcox complained Monday that a recent tightening of the policy seems “very excessive.”
Deputies who operate the building’s screening cubicle recently began asking people to remove jewelry and started searching bags, Wilcox said.
Commissioners President Don Grogg said Sheriff David Cserep II “has total control” over the policy. Commissioners spoke with him later in the morning and affirmed their support.
“Security at the courthouse is your call,” Grogg told the sheriff.
“When we started finding out that the system was being tested by employees, we adjusted our response to that,” Cserep said about the recent changes.
“As we have that situation under control, it will get back to a normal situation,” Cserep said. “As long was we don’t have people trying to test the system, we will adjust it.”
Wilcox had asked that elected officials like herself be permitted to pass through the courthouse entrance without searches. She said the commissioners, county council members and officers of the courts are given that courtesy.
Instead, Grogg told Cserep, “Scan us, too, if we have to,” referring to the three commissioners.
Wilcox said she supports the concept of courthouse security, however, “It’s just more than it should be. It seems like it’s harassment.” She said she consulted with a retired judge who “felt it was extreme” as practiced at the courthouse.
Wilcox said members of the public also are complaining about the screening when they visit her office.
“They’re not usually happy about paying taxes to begin with. … By the time they get up to us, they’re very hostile. They’re not happy about it at all,” she said. “Their main argument is it’s a public building, and they have to go through this.”
Meeting with the commissioners after Wilcox left the room, Cserep said he has received very few complaints.
“We’ll be fair, firm and consistent to this,” the sheriff said. “We will escalate as deemed necessary by any threat to the building.”
Cserep said he watched the screening system in action Monday morning, and he saw people pass through wearing watches and other jewelry without setting off alarms.
“The system is very intelligent. The system is to catch weapons,” the sheriff said.
Cserep said later that he cannot reveal the specifics of courthouse screening policies.
“It’s always evolving. Most people can walk through the system as long as they’re not carrying large metal items. However, if you start carrying larger metal items, things will happen.”
“Some of the people who are complaining the loudest about the complexity of it all are the people who were complaining the loudest when we didn’t have security,” county attorney James McCanna told Cserep during the discussion. DeKalb was one of the last counties in Indiana to begin checking visitors for weapons.
“Nobody is going to have a complaint that would have any traction,” McCanna said about DeKalb County’s screening. “It’s well organized, well run.”
“I’ve got a great staff down there. They’re doing everything they can to accommodate people,” Cserep said about his courthouse security officers. “Because of the newness … we’re under the microscope.”
