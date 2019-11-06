AUBURN — The Auburn Fire Department responded to a fire Wednesday at the Continental factory, 725 West St.
Firefighters were dispatched at 8:25 a.m. with a report of a barrel on fire in the hazardous materials room. They arrived at 8:27 a.m. to find smoke coming from an overhead door and roof area.
Continental personnel advised that a 55-gallon barrel of paint filters and hazardous waste was on fire. The fire brigade from Continental had contained the fire contained to a barrel of smoldering materials.
Research found the barrel’s contents were nonhazardous. No other hazardous materials were involved, and the barrel was removed to the outside for final extinguishment. Firefighters set up fans to remove the smoke from the building.
No injuries were reported, said Deputy Fire Chief Doug Cox.
Firefighters declared the fire under control at 8:35 a.m. and returned to their station at 9:15 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.