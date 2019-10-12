AUBURN — Jason Bodnar’s gamble on a science-based card game has paid off.
Element Poker surpassed its Kickstarter goal Friday, meaning it will go into production with more than 200 copies already ordered.
“I’m pretty excited to have my first game out there,” said Bodner, a science teacher at DeKalb High School.
“I love games. I’ve played poker for a long period of time, and I decided I wanted to combine science and poker,” Bodner said.
“The cool thing about that is it’s literally people all over the world who have backed the campaign — said that they would like a copy,” he said.
A science teacher at DeKalb for more than a dozen years, Bodner started developing his game a couple of years ago, he said.
He spent much of last year testing it, letting some of his Advanced Placement chemistry students give it a try.
“It turned out my game needed some critiquing, for sure,” he said. “They had some ideas for making it a better game. … Now I can show them the final product, and they had some say in what it turned into.”
In its final form, the game uses 52 cards, each representing a different chemical element.
Four suits, indicated by colors, are based on major categories of elements. Collecting five of the same color forms a flush in poker terminology.
The deck is divided into 13 groupings of four cards each, arranged by characteristics. Hydrogen and oxygen both have heart in upper left corner, indicating they are essential for life. Collecting two matching symbols forms a pair.
Every card shows its element’s atomic number in upper right corner.
“That helps break ties. If I had a pair and you had a pair, whoever had the higher number would have the better hand,” Bodner said.
Five atomic numbers in a row make a poker straight.
“If you’ve ever played any kind of card game like poker, it takes about two minutes to realize it’s just poker with just a couple twists,” he said.
Bodner found a graphic artist in the United Kingdom “to make it look pretty” and has chosen a printer for mass production. So far, only one copy of the card set exists.
Customers have been pre-ordering the game online element.poker on Kickstarter, with an advance price of $12 plus shipping on pre-order.
The eventual price will be $15, with discounts of $45 for classroom sets of five decks.
By using Kickstarter, Bodner did not have to shove in all his chips on producing the game until he was sure it had a market. He also used Facebook ads, aiming at teachers and science fans.
“I’ve supported a lot of other projects, and people are supporting mine” on Kickstarter, he said. He is marketing Element Poker under the name of Engage Games.
Bodner began his teaching career with nine years at DeKalb, then left for three years as an administrator before returning to DeKalb for the past three-plus school years.
“I love it here,” said Bodner, who also sponsors an after-school club for game enthusiasts. “I’m done hopping around.”
He previously taught physics and chemistry, before switching to computer science this year, leaving behind the subject matter of his card game.
“Even if I never teach chemistry again,” he said, “it’s still neat to kind of spread this and, hopefully, help other teachers, too.”
