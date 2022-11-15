DeKalb County’s annual community Friendsgiving meal will return for a ninth year with this year’s event a little different from previous years.
The meal will be a sit-down event at locations around the county. But rather than taking place over a period of several days around Thanksgiving, the Friendsgiving meal will be served on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 23 — the evening before Thanksgiving.
The annual event began in 2014 when between 200 and 300 people were served a Thanksgiving meal in the downtown coffee shop of organizer Jeremiah Otis.
The 2020 Friendsgiving meal was expanded to a county-wide footprint, but shifted from a sit-down event to a drive-through format due to COVID-19, Otis explained.
Last year, the event was a county-wide, sit-down event with meals being served at various times on Thanksgiving Day as well as the day before and after Thanksgiving.
“The biggest problem we had last year was everybody had trouble getting staffing on Thanksgiving Day, and not everybody had a good facility available on Thanksgiving Day. We really worked with all of the sites. We said, ‘What works for you?’” Otis said.
“We had some on Wednesday, we had some on Thanksgiving Day. We had some on Friday. And we thought, ‘This will work great!’ And we found out real fast that people are done with Thanksgiving midnight Thursday,” Otis added, explaining that attendance was sparse at the Friday sites.
Another concern was food safety.
“If we’re going to prepare food, we have four days to serve it. It all has to happen inside a very specific window,” he said.
“The second thing that happened was we took everybody the food cold, because we had to store it for several days, so we took everybody their food cold and there were only one or two sites that have a commercial kitchen.
“The sites with commercial kitchens and professional caterers volunteering their time had no problems. They knew how to kick in and fix the problem, but other sites had to figure out how to get the food heated. There were all kinds of inventive solutions. People were running home and getting crock pots … they were nuking them in microwaves.”
For the most part, the guests coming in to eat did not know this was happening and everyone pulled together and made it work, Otis said.
Otis said sites that saw the largest gatherings served meals on Wednesday night.
“The sites that offered food on Wednesday night last year ran out. Everybody else had leftovers. The sites that operated on Wednesday ran out. And they were packed,” Otis said.
“And so we looked at all of those things and said, ‘What if we move the meal to Wednesday night?’ which potentially increases the foot traffic. And, if we move it to Wednesday night, we can cook it during the day, hold it hot, and deliver to the sites hot.”
Otis said that would solve the problems encountered last year.
“And the original vision of we have a county-wide meal happening simultaneously all over the county … this shared experience as a county becomes a reality.”
Meals will be served Wednesday, Nov. 23, at: the Spencerville Community Club from 6-8 p.m.; Garrett JAM Center from 4-7 p.m.; The Refuge Community Church in Butler from 5-7 p.m.; the First United Methodist Church in Auburn from 5-6 p.m.; 9th Street Brew in downtown Auburn from 5-8 p.m; Warm A Heart in Waterloo from 5:30-7 p.m.; and the Ashley Fire Station from 5-7:30 p.m.
Food will be prepared at the First United Methodist Church in Auburn. Gump’s Smokin BBQ of Butler will be smoking the turkeys.
Deliveries will be made available to those who cannot get out and can be requested on the DeKalb Friendsgiving website, dekalbfriendsgiving.com, or by calling or texting 573-0833.
Those interested in helping with meal preparation on Wednesday, Nov. 23, or with meal deliveries may sign up on the Friendsgiving website. Those who are interested in volunteering on-site during the meal should contact the location where they would like to help.
DeKalb Friendsgiving always is happy to accept monetary donations to help pay for the meal. Online donations may be made through the website.
“The community has always shown up. They’ve shown up financially. They’ve shown up and put sweat equity into this and helped cook the food. They have shown up and said, ‘We will make our fire station available, we’ll make our community center available,’” Otis said.
“This is not about feeding the poor. The best way to make a new friend is to break bread together. One of the best ways to strengthen a family is dinner at the dinner table. When we break bread together, when we eat a meal together, we create a bond. This is about creating community … This event is for everybody.
“The people who are experiencing hunger and the people who are experiencing financial hardships, they’ll get to eat. But they and everyone else in the community gets way more out of this when we all show up together, and we don’t have volunteers serving the needy. We have a community eating together. If there’s one thing I want people to take away this year its that. We are not here to serve the needy. We are here to enjoy a meal together, all of us.”
