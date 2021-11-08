AUBURN — With construction underway on Auburn Renewables’ 55-acre solar-energy farm south of Auburn, the DeKalb County Council will consider a real and personal property tax abatement request today.
The issue will first be discussed during a tax abatement committee meeting at 8:10 a.m. before the County Council meeting at 8:30 a.m.
Auburn Renewables is asking for a combined abatement to include real and personal property for 10 years.
Rudi Eidam, an agent for the Sweitzer Family Office representing Auburn Renewables, said his original proposal was a 100% abatement for 10 years.
Eidam has worked with the DeKalb County Commissioners throughout the abatement process as they work on a commercial solar abatement ordinance. The specific details of the ordinance aren’t clear, but will be presented during today’s council and committee meeting.
Eidam said he is assuming the final abatement will use a sliding scale over the 10 years, if approved.
The Auburn Renewables Solar Array project is located along the west side of Interstate 69, bordered by C.R. 19 on the west, and south of the Scot Industries plant on C.R. 48.
The project’s solar panels will produce 11.25 megawatts of alternating current, which will be sold to the city-owned Auburn Electric utility.
The project is set to start collecting energy this spring.
During Tuesday morning’s tax abatement committee meeting, the committee will recommend a favorable or unfavorable recommendation to council.
The DeKalb County Council will then take up the issue during its meeting at 9:30 a.m.
During Monday’s commissioners meeting, the issue of downtown parking — which continues to be an issue with the city — was discussed as people have begun parking in the county’s lot off of east 8th Street, in downtown.
The commissioners said the increase in people other than county employees parking in the lot came once the city hired a traffic enforcement officer to enforce two-hour parking downtown.
To help enforce parking issues, the county will be making the lot a permit-only lot and county employees will be assigned parking permits for the lot. The lot will also include visitor spaces for those who are doing business with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
