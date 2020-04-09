AUBURN — The new DeKalb County Community Corrections Residential Work Facility will be temporarily closed to participants effective Friday, executive director Kellie Knauer said.
She said the move comes “after thoughtful consideration and consultation with the DeKalb County Board of Health, DeKalb County Commissioners, and with the support of Community Corrections Advisory Board chairman and Executive Committee members.”
Knauer added, “This decision was made to protect participants, staff and the public, and to avoid potential spread of the COVID-19 virus. No staff members or participants are currently ill.”
Current participants will be transitioned to electronically monitored home detention, Knauer said. In late March, Knauer said the center had frozen its population at only eight residents do the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Community Corrections services including pretrial supervision, home detention and case management will continue to be offered,” Knauer said. “Staff members are communicating with current program participants as well as potential program participants via telephone and email. The Community Corrections Center will continue to be staffed 24 hours per day.”
She concluded, “As soon as we are encouraged to do so, the Residential Work Facility program will resume.”
The Community Corrections Center opened at the west edge of Auburn in early February, with beds for up to 52 work-release clients.
Low-level offenders are sentenced to the center as an alternative to jail time, allowing them to leave during the day for employment and return to custody immediately after work.
