GARRETT — Garrett Heritage Days kicked off Saturday with more than 50 units parading through the streets.
Garrett High School senior and reigning Miss Spirit of Indiana Outstanding Teen Sophia Ruble sang the national anthem at the beginning of parade as members of Boy Scout Troop 178 presented the American and Boy Scout flags in front of City Hall.
Garrett Citizens of the Year Tammy Frost and Rick Purdy from T & R Junction led the parade in Purdy’s 1932 Auburn Sedan. The local eatery is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 3.
Kim Evans, Sally Shoudel and Jason Bolinger selected top entries in nine categories from the judging stand downtown.
Winners include:
Religious — Church at Garrett’s “Choo Choo Choose Jesus” float promoting Saturday’s Back to School Carnival in Eastside Park.
Marching Band — Garrett High School Railroader Regiment under the direction of Josh Hettinger.
Floats — Garrett High School ENCORE Show Choir.
Horses
1. The Garrett Garden Club pulled by a team led by Kristy Krukenberg.
2. Hilliard and Judy Munsey from the DeKalb Horsemen’s Association.
3. Alliance Industries employees pulled by a team led by Neil Sutton.
Antiques
1. Early Ford V8 Museum, 1938 Ford 4-door Deluxe model driven by John Smith.
2. Kelham Family Farms, Steve Kelham driving a 1941 Farmall Model B tractor, escorting his granddaughter, Miss Three Rivers Festival and Garrett High School sophomore Katelyn Joseph, daughter of Tracy and Holly Joseph.
3. Early Ford V8 Museum, 1940 Lincoln convertible driven by Nate Fluke with Garrett Mayor Todd Fiandt onboard.
Youth Groups
1. Boy Scout Troop 178 marching with flags and banners.
2. Cub Scout Pack 3178 members riding in a diesel engine 1978 AMC General M35 6-by-6 troop transport truck, driven by Jared Gaff and Jesse Hoggsett.
Novelty
1. Broke Down Customs automotive repair from Corunna, driving small motorized trikes.
2. Tom Evans driving his 1937 Ford custom golf cart.
3. Richard Robinson, Veterans for Earned Health Care, decorated 1978 Pontiac Bonneville.
Walking Units
1. Hometown Graphics local apparel shop, owner Cassie Evans.
2. Ellie Paige Dance Studio, celebrating 50 years in Garrett.
3. Garrett State Bank with employees and families.
Pageant
1. Miss Garrett Junior Pageant contestants Neveah Craig, Ava Mae Craig, Elle Gilbert and Kendall Brookhart.
2. Miss Garrett contestant Jordan Baer.
3. Miss Garrett Contestant Emily Anne Caywood-Fralick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.