BUTLER — The City of Butler has canceled several meetings, Mayor Mike Hartman announced.
The canceled meetings include:
• Redevelopment Commission, Wednesday, April 1;
• Park Board, Wednesday, April 1; and
• Board of Works and City Council meetings scheduled for Monday, April 6.
The Board of Works and City Council remain scheduled to meet Monday, April 20.
Hartman said while Butler’s parks are open, use of park play equipment will be prohibited until further notice.
These changes are in response to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order for Indiana residents to stay at home in response to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, Hartman said.
