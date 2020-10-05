AUBURN — A driver fled the scene of a crash Monday at 1:46 a.m., the Auburn Police Department reported.
Gabriel W. Taylor, 27, of Auburn, was found later by police officers, a crash report said.
Taylor allegedly was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck southbound, in the 1300 block of Virginia Lane, when it went left of center and struck a parked 2001 Chevrolet S10 pickup owned by Andrew L. Brandon of Auburn. The pickup was unoccupied and was legally parked facing northbound, the report said.
Police cited Taylor for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor, the report said.
