AUBURN — An Auburn man Monday was sentenced for battery to a pregnant woman.
Nathan Mumma, of the 300 block of West 11th Street, pleaded guilty to domestic battery with bodily injury to a pregnant woman, a Level 5 felony. During a hearing in DeKalb Superior Court II, Judge Monte Brown sentenced Mumma to three years of incarceration.
Mumma also received an additional 876 days, with credit for 246 days served while the case was pending, for violating the terms of his probation.
The sentences will be served consecutively.
Brown noted that the baby was born with no issues.
“Thank God,” Brown said. “It could have been a whole lot worse.”
Brown said battering a pregnant woman “is a bitter pill for me to swallow,” and is “wrong on any number of levels.”
