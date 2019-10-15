AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library will present “Between the Layers: A Journey of Art Restoration with Debra Selden” on Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Community Foundation of DeKalb County, 700 Main St.
Selden will talk about Robert Grafton’s painting, “The Battle of Fair Oaks,” as well as the tools and techniques she has used in the process to restore the painting at the library.
The painting was commissioned more than 100 years ago for Charles Eckhart by his son, Morris, in honor of the Civil War battle where Charles fought. Placed in the historic stairway of the library, it was on display to the public for some time. When the library renovation took place in 1996, the stairway was delegated for private staff use, and few outside the staff got to regularly see the painting. It was hanging in the same spot when the July 2, 2017, arson fire took place at the library.
While some paintings were destroyed, melted, or even boiled, The Battle of Fair Oaks fared quite well in the stairway. Layers upon layers of varnish protected the picture from the worst of the soot, but the painting still needed to be restored and repaired, and that’s where art conservator Selden stepped in.
Upon her initial inspection of the painting, she discovered that multiple layers of varnish, including varnishes meant for automobiles, covered the painting, making it appear a yellow and faded color. Selden assured the library staff and leadership that she could remove the layers to restore the painting to the bright, beautiful painting that was delivered one way or another in early 1915. Selden has been staying in Auburn to work on the painting in-house.
When the library returns to its main building, the staircase leading between the main and second floors will be open for public access, and “The Battle of Fair Oaks” will be on public display for the first time in nearly 23 years.
