AUBURN — New exterior wayfinding signage will be installed throughout the Parkview DeKalb Hospital campus and, as a result, will change building entrance numbers.
The wayfinding signage will mirror that of other Parkview Health facilities.
Beginning Tuesday, the following building entrance numbers take effect:
• Door 1 (Old Door 5) emergency/outpatient services entrance;
• Door 2 (Old Door 4) walk-in clinic entrance;
• Door 3 (Old Door 3) surgery/OB/GYN entrance;
• Door 4 (Old Door 1) inpatient services/visitor entrance;
• Door 5 (Old Door 61) physician clinics/building 1314;
• Door 6 (Old Door 52) physician clinics/building 1306;
• Door 6 (Old Door 53) physician clinics/building 1310 (PPG Suite F);
• Door 7 (Old Door 40) PharmaCare Pharmacy entrance; and
• Door 8 (Old Door 36) orthopedics/rehab/occ health entrance.
Construction is scheduled to be complete in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.