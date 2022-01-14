AUBURN — With numbers of new COVID-19 infections spiking across the state DeKalb County blew away last week’s seven-day total and 2021’s 15-day total for the same time frame racking up 504 new cases this week.
This week’s new cases brings the total of cases since the beginning of the year to 808, which is 436 more than 2021. On Friday alone, the county reported 95 new cases — the third day in a row the county has seen case numbers in the 90s.
To date, DeKalb County has recorded 9,741 cases of the virus since its beginning in March 2020.
Friday’s case numbers included a higher than normal amount of school-aged children who have contracted the virus with 22. The number of school-aged children contracting the virus has started to slide up as the omicron variant takes hold in DeKalb County.
This week’s new cases also included the death of a child under 10 years of age. No further details were released on the death, including whether or not the child had comorbidity issues.
The breakdown of cases for the week looks like this: 30 cases in those children 0-10 years old, 82 in the 11-20 age group, 89 in the 21-30 age group, 77 in the 31-40 age group, 90 in the 41-50 age group, 71 in the 51-60 age group, 41 in the 61-70 age group, nine in the 81-90 and one in the 91-100.
The DeKalb County Health Department continues to urge local residents to get vaccinated as DeKalb County continues to have a vaccination rate below 50%. They also encourage the use of masks and social distancing when in a public space.
DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder said state crews working the clinic at the fairgrounds Tuesday through Thursday reported a high positivity rate among those who were tested at the site. Over the three days, a total of 236 tests were administered.
During the same clinic, 11 first doses of the vaccine were administered to adults and 23 to children. Only three adults received their second vaccine shot and 20 children, 118 booster shots were administered.
