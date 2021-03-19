AUBURN — A group of Auburn community organizers on Friday announced a year-long effort to promote a more welcoming community.
Members of the nonpartisan group, Better Together Auburn, said they share a vision to unite people around the collective value of making Auburn a more welcoming community to all.
Better Together Auburn has a goal of fostering a culture that values differences, practices empathy, and rejects oppressive forces such as racism, sexism, homophobia, ableism and beyond, a news release said
Better Together Auburn organizers are planning a full year of activities meant to “promote a unified message of inclusion, broaden our understanding of the world around us, and seek opportunities to come together to care for our community,” the release said.
With a goal to offer a variety of activities and projects to meet people where they are in the journey to better understanding and acceptance, they hope to provide opportunities for people to take an active role in this effort in a way that best resonates for them, the release said.
Better Together Auburn also is inviting other community members and organizations to join in the effort to support a shared message that “we value our differences as assets and welcome all voices to be heard in Auburn.”
“We’re choosing to stand against hate, not just for one day, but from here forward. We believe ‘Better Together Auburn’ is a great way for everyone to learn more, be better, and participate in a way that’s comfortable for them,” said Jama Smith, local business owner.
“By providing a variety of ways for people to get involved, we’re able to join with our friends and neighbors in a way that feels right. Plus it allows people in our community to know that they have our support,” said Sarah Payne, who described herself as a community advocate.
Better Together Auburn events will kick off with a partnership with Auburn Main Street in the April 2 “Taking Care of our Community” First Fridays Event at The James Cultural Plaza.
Events April 2 from 5-8 p.m. will include:
• Community Care Fair — “By welcoming various community groups who are working to create a welcoming community, attendees will be able to learn about all the activities happening in our community to foster inclusivity and engagement. Attendees are encouraged to seek out ways they can actively participate in these efforts all year round,” the release said.
• “The Lens of Youth” Youth Art Exhibit and Youth Forum — The program will offer a physical art exhibit, as well as a panel discussion that is free and open to the public at The Atrium on 6th Street. A youth panel will be guided through a discussion of their observances and concerns about inclusion issues in the community from the lens of youth.
• Live Art Demonstration for Community — Local artist Ava Prichard of Rocklin’ Arts will be creating custom art for Auburn’s first Community Pantry.
• Live Music throughout downtown — Live music from local talent will celebrate the importance of music in creating connection in a community.
The organization’s current list of initiatives for the year includes:
• “You Belong” shared messaging — “By utilizing and sharing a positive message that Auburn is Better Together, we will create a branding campaign standing together as a visual representation of our shared values. Everyone in the community is encouraged to participate by placing a sign at their home and/or business, sharing the graphics to their social media pages, and finding ways to spread the message that Auburn is a community that embraces our differences and a place where everyone belongs. Anyone with interest in purchasing a sign to share their support is encouraged to contact the group via social media at @BetterTogetherAuburn or by email at BetterTogetherAuburn@gmail.com.”
• Human Library — “The Human Library is an international organization that first started in Denmark over 20 years ago. This program aims to address people’s prejudices by helping them to talk to those they would not normally meet. The organization uses a library analogy of lending people rather than books who are willing to share their unique stories. By partnering with the Fort Wayne Human Library, Auburn organizers plan to create a safe space for dialogue where topics are discussed openly between participants enriching the lives of others and breaking down barriers,” the release said.
• Exploring Diversity Book Club — In collaboration with local libraries and volunteers, the book club will aim to foster deep dialogue and exploration by challenging participants to intentionally grow together in an understanding of purposeful inclusion and acceptance of others. Book selections will focus on topics of inclusion around traditionally marginalized members of the community.
• Community Pantry — Organizers will be creating a Community Pantry with staple food items that will be accessible to neighbors with food insecurity. The Community Pantries are for anyone and everyone and will be accessible without restrictions. “The food and other necessities inside the pantries are acts of solidarity from the community and provide an opportunity for everyone to participate. By allowing people to give what they can and take what they need, these pantries are community-sustaining,” the release said. Organizers will be announcing the first location and collecting items for the pantries at upcoming events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.